Trade Klepierre Reit - LI CFD

What is Klepierre (LI)?

Klepierre is a French real estate investment company specializing in retail property assets. It owns, manages, and develops shopping centers primarily located in Europe. Klepierre's portfolio includes a diverse range of retail properties, serving various consumer markets and retail formats. The company focuses on enhancing the value and performance of its assets through active property management and strategic development projects. Klepierre emphasizes sustainability in its operations, incorporating energy efficiency and environmental considerations into property management. The company engages with retailers and customers to adapt shopping centers to evolving retail trends and consumer preferences. Klepierre's business model combines long-term investment with asset optimization to generate stable income streams. It is recognized as a significant player in the European retail real estate sector.

Klepierre Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, with Klepierre currently at €34.835. The daily range spans from €34.585 to €34.98, with a change of +0.5205%.

FAQ: Klepierre (LI)

What is the current price of LI stock?

Klepierre's current trading price is €34.835.

Does LI pay dividends?

Klepierre pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Klepierre does not have an official office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is LI best known for?

Klepierre is most famous for owning and managing shopping centers across Europe.

What assets are typically shown together with LI?

Commonly shown alongside LI: Seagate, Netease, Victory Metals Ltd