Trade Kb Home - KBH

What is KB Home (KBH)?

KB Home is an American homebuilding company that designs, builds, and sells single-family homes primarily in the United States. Established in the mid-20th century, the company focuses on residential construction in various regions, including the West Coast, Southwest, and Southeast. KB Home's operations encompass land acquisition, development, and homebuilding, catering to a range of buyers from first-time homeowners to move-up buyers. The company emphasizes energy-efficient and sustainable building practices, integrating modern design and technology into its homes. Over the years, KB Home has expanded its footprint through strategic land purchases and community developments. It operates through a network of sales offices and model homes, offering customizable options to meet diverse customer preferences. The company also engages in mortgage financing and insurance services to support homebuyers. KB Home's business model reflects trends in the housing market, demographic shifts, and economic factors influencing residential real estate demand.

KB Home Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, as KB Home trades at $62.13. The share price has moved between $60.07 and $62.32, indicating a daily percentage change of +2.8775%.

FAQ: KB Home (KBH)

What is the current price of KBH stock?

KB Home's current price is $62.13.

Does KBH pay dividends?

KB Home pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KBH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

KB Home operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is KBH best known for?

KB Home is most famous for residential homebuilding services.

What assets are typically shown together with KBH?

Commonly shown alongside KBH: Medicalgorithmics SA, Magnachip Semiconductor Corp, Li Auto Inc