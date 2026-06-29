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Trade Kb Home - KBH CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-06-29T19:47:58+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.12
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02149%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00074%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close62.06
Open60.96
1-Year Change17.98%
Day's Range60.71 - 62.26

Trade Kb Home - KBH

What is KB Home (KBH)?

KB Home is an American homebuilding company that designs, builds, and sells single-family homes primarily in the United States. Established in the mid-20th century, the company focuses on residential construction in various regions, including the West Coast, Southwest, and Southeast. KB Home's operations encompass land acquisition, development, and homebuilding, catering to a range of buyers from first-time homeowners to move-up buyers. The company emphasizes energy-efficient and sustainable building practices, integrating modern design and technology into its homes. Over the years, KB Home has expanded its footprint through strategic land purchases and community developments. It operates through a network of sales offices and model homes, offering customizable options to meet diverse customer preferences. The company also engages in mortgage financing and insurance services to support homebuyers. KB Home's business model reflects trends in the housing market, demographic shifts, and economic factors influencing residential real estate demand.

KB Home Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, as KB Home trades at $62.13. The share price has moved between $60.07 and $62.32, indicating a daily percentage change of +2.8775%.

FAQ: KB Home (KBH)

What is the current price of KBH stock?

KB Home's current price is $62.13.

Does KBH pay dividends?

KB Home pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KBH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

KB Home operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is KBH best known for?

KB Home is most famous for residential homebuilding services.

What assets are typically shown together with KBH?

Commonly shown alongside KBH: Medicalgorithmics SA, Magnachip Semiconductor Corp, Li Auto Inc

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Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
18:35 (UTC), 24 June 2026
US homebuilders advance after Congress passes affordable housing bill
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21:02 (UTC), 23 June 2026
KB Home reports results for the quarter ended May 31 - Earnings Summary
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20:22 (UTC), 23 June 2026
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20:11 (UTC), 23 June 2026
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