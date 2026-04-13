Trade Jardine C&C - C07sg CFD

What is Jardine C&C (C07sg)?

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited is a diversified conglomerate with business interests spanning automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, and infrastructure sectors. The company operates through subsidiaries and associates involved in vehicle distribution and retail, insurance, banking, and construction equipment. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a significant presence in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets, focusing on long-term investments and operational management across its portfolio. Its automotive segment includes distribution and retail of passenger and commercial vehicles from various international brands. The company also participates in infrastructure investments and other industrial ventures, reflecting a diversified approach to business.

Jardine C&C Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Jardine C&C is valued at S$33.97. It has traded between S$33.88 and S$34.26 during the session, with a daily percentage change of -1.1665%.

FAQ: Jardine C&C (C07sg)

What is the current price of C07sg stock?

The current trading price is S$33.97.

Does C07sg pay dividends?

Jardine C&C pays dividends.

Does C07sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Jardine C&C has a registered office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the UAE.

What is C07sg best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified conglomerate operations in automotive, property, and retail.

What assets are typically shown together with C07sg?

Commonly shown alongside C07sg: Werner Enterprises Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF, Amundi Smart Overnight Return