Trade iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust - GSG CFD

What is iShares S&P GSCI Commodity (GSG)?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to a broad range of commodity markets. The fund tracks the performance of the S&P GSCI index, which includes commodities such as energy products, metals, and agricultural goods. It offers a diversified approach to commodity investment by reflecting price movements across multiple sectors. The fund is designed to serve as a tool for portfolio diversification, inflation hedging, and access to the commodities asset class. It invests in futures contracts and other derivative instruments to replicate the index's performance, adhering to regulatory standards for exchange-traded products.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with iShares S&P GSCI Commodity at $31.59. The intraday movement ranged from $31.34 to $32.15, showing a daily percentage change of +1.7152%.

FAQ: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity (GSG)

What is the current price of GSG stock?

The current price stands at $31.59.

Does GSG pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does GSG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity operates through financial markets without a physical presence in the UAE.

What is GSG best known for?

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity is most famous for providing exposure to a broad commodity index through an ETF.

What assets are typically shown together with GSG?

Commonly shown alongside GSG: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd, FTC Solar, Inc., Sonoco Products Co