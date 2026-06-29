Trade iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF - IWY

What is iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)?

The iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of large-cap U.S. growth stocks. It focuses on companies within the Russell Top 200 Growth Index, which includes firms exhibiting higher price-to-book ratios and forecasted earnings growth. The fund provides exposure to sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare, reflecting the growth-oriented segment of the U.S. equity market. It is structured to offer diversified access to established companies with growth potential, balancing risk through a broad portfolio. The ETF is managed by a financial services firm specializing in index-based investment products. It serves investors seeking growth-oriented equity exposure within a single, tradable security. The fund's methodology involves periodic rebalancing to maintain alignment with the underlying index, ensuring representation of the top growth companies by market capitalization within the Russell 2000 universe.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, where iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF is currently valued at $285.69. It has experienced a trading range from $273.85 to $279.54, with a percentage change of +1.289% on the day.

FAQ: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

What is the current price of IWY stock?

The latest price is $285.69.

Does IWY pay dividends?

This ETF distributes dividends to its shareholders.

Does IWY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners and distributors only.

What is IWY best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index.

What assets are typically shown together with IWY?

Commonly shown alongside IWY: iShares S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector UCITS ETF, YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF, SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretionary UCITS ETF