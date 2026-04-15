Trade iShares MSCI UAE ETF - UAE CFD

What is iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)?

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the MSCI UAE IMI 25/50 Index. This index represents the performance of large, mid, and small-cap segments of the United Arab Emirates equity market. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies headquartered or primarily operating within the UAE across various sectors. It offers a diversified investment vehicle for those seeking to participate in the UAE's economic growth and capital markets. The ETF is managed to replicate the index's composition and weightings, providing a broad representation of the UAE's publicly traded companies. It serves as a tool for portfolio diversification and access to emerging market equities within the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, with iShares MSCI UAE ETF priced at $20. The day’s trading has ranged from $19.53 to $19.9, with a daily percentage change of +0.1007%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)

What is the current price of UAE stock?

The last recorded price is $20.

Does UAE pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does UAE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and is managed through global asset management platforms.

What is UAE best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing exposure to UAE equity markets.

What assets are typically shown together with UAE?

Commonly shown alongside UAE: Seb, Duerr, Advanced Flower Capital Inc