Trade iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF - ECH CFD

What is iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH)?

The iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of Chilean equities. The fund provides exposure to companies domiciled in Chile or generating significant revenue from the country. It covers a range of sectors, including financials, utilities, materials, and consumer staples. The ETF employs a capping methodology to limit the weight of any single issuer, promoting diversification within the portfolio. It serves as a vehicle for investors interested in gaining access to the Chilean equity market, which is influenced by the country's natural resources and economic conditions. The fund is managed to reflect the performance of the underlying index, offering a passive investment approach.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time fluctuations, with iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF at $43.09. It has experienced a trading range between $41.93 and $43.2 alongside a daily percentage change of +1.4633%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH)

What is the current price of ECH stock?

The latest price recorded is $43.09.

Does ECH pay dividends?

This ETF distributes dividends derived from the underlying Chilean equities it holds.

Does ECH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and is available through global investment platforms.

What is ECH best known for?

It is most famous for providing exposure to a diversified portfolio of Chilean stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with ECH?

Commonly shown alongside ECH: ICF International Inc, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Coeur Mining, Inc.