Trade iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF - RXI CFD

What is iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)?

The iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investment results that correspond to the performance of a global index composed of consumer discretionary sector stocks. This sector includes companies engaged in industries such as retail, automotive, consumer services, and leisure products. The fund offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies from various countries, reflecting the global nature of consumer discretionary markets. It is managed by a financial services firm specializing in exchange-traded funds and aims to track the performance of its underlying index through a combination of physical replication and sampling techniques. The ETF serves as a tool for investors seeking to gain broad exposure to the consumer discretionary sector on a global scale, allowing for diversification across different economies and market environments. It is structured to provide liquidity and ease of access to this market segment within a single investment vehicle.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc currently at $200.33. It has traded between $196.14 and $199.95 today, showing a daily change of +0.5991%.

FAQ: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

What is the current price of RXI stock?

The current price is $200.33.

Does RXI pay dividends?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RXI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and is accessed through local financial institutions.

What is RXI best known for?

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is most famous for its exposure to global consumer discretionary companies.

What assets are typically shown together with RXI?

Commonly shown alongside RXI: iShares STOXX Europe Equity Multifactor UCITS ETF, SBA, Lithia Motors Inc