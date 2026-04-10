Trade iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF - AOM CFD

What is iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)?

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide a balanced investment approach by allocating assets across multiple asset classes, including equities and fixed income. The fund aims to offer moderate risk and return characteristics suitable for investors seeking diversified exposure with a focus on capital preservation and growth. It is managed by BlackRock as part of the iShares suite of ETFs and typically invests in a mix of domestic and international stocks and bonds. The allocation strategy is intended to reduce volatility compared to equity-only portfolios while providing income and potential capital appreciation. The fund’s performance is influenced by market conditions affecting both equity and fixed income sectors, as well as asset allocation decisions.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Alpha Architect Tail Risk Etf trading at $48.15. Its intraday price range extends from $47.82 to $48.16, reflecting a daily change percentage of -0.0624%.

FAQ: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

What is the current price of AOM stock?

The ETF's last price is $48.15.

Does AOM pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does AOM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF operates via partners in the UAE without a registered presence.

What is AOM best known for?

It is most famous for providing a balanced portfolio allocation across equities and bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with AOM?

Commonly shown alongside AOM: SCAb, Adient, Makita Corporation