Trade iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF - IEI CFD

What is iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)?

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities ranging from three to seven years. The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds within this intermediate maturity range, offering investors a way to gain diversified exposure to government debt securities. This ETF is managed by BlackRock, a global investment management corporation, and is part of the broader iShares family of ETFs. The fund's portfolio typically includes a range of Treasury notes and bonds, which are considered low-risk fixed income instruments backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. It is commonly used by investors aiming to balance risk and return in fixed income allocations, providing moderate interest rate sensitivity and credit risk exposure. The fund is suited for those seeking income generation and capital preservation through investment in U.S. government debt with intermediate maturities.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements, as iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF is priced at $117.95. The price has shifted between $117.76 and $118.1, reflecting a daily change percentage of -0.2032%.

FAQ: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

What is the current price of IEI stock?

The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF last price is $117.95.

Does IEI pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends but distributes interest income periodically.

Does IEI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF operates via partners in the UAE without a regional office.

What is IEI best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing exposure to short- to intermediate-term US Treasury bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with IEI?

Commonly shown alongside IEI: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW), MicroSectors FANG Index 2X Lev, Goldman Sachs