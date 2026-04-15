Trade IPH Limited - IPHau CFD

What is IPH Limited (IPHau)?

IPH Limited is an intellectual property services company that provides a range of patent, trademark, and design services. The company operates primarily in Australia and New Zealand, offering services that include patent and trademark attorney services, IP consulting, and IP management. IPH Limited serves a diverse client base, including individual inventors, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations. The company focuses on assisting clients with the protection, management, and commercialization of their intellectual property assets. IPH Limited's operations encompass patent and trademark prosecution, IP portfolio management, and advisory services related to intellectual property rights. The company also supports clients in navigating complex IP landscapes and regulatory environments. IPH Limited has established itself as a significant player in the intellectual property sector within its regional markets, emphasizing professional expertise and comprehensive service offerings. Its business model centers on providing tailored IP solutions to meet the varying needs of its clients.

IPH Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday developments, with IPH Limited priced at A$3.444. Throughout the session, it has moved between A$3.386 and A$3.466, with a daily percentage change of -0.2919%.

FAQ: IPH Limited (IPHau)

What is the current price of IPHau stock?

The current price is A$3.444.

Does IPHau pay dividends?

IPH Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IPHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IPH Limited operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is IPHau best known for?

IPH Limited is most famous for providing intellectual property services.

What assets are typically shown together with IPHau?

Commonly shown alongside IPHau: NexGen Energy Ltd, Bechtle AG, Azimut