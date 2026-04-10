Trade Bechtle AG - BC8 CFD

What is Bechtle AG (BC8)?

Bechtle AG is a German multinational company specializing in information technology services and solutions. Established in the early 1980s, the company provides a broad range of IT infrastructure products, software, and consulting services to business customers and public-sector clients. Bechtle operates through various segments including IT system integration, managed services, and e-commerce platforms. Its offerings encompass hardware procurement, software licensing, cloud computing, and IT security solutions. The company maintains a strong presence in Europe, with numerous subsidiaries and offices across several countries. Bechtle's business model focuses on long-term partnerships with clients, supporting digital transformation and IT modernization efforts. It serves diverse industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and public administration. The company is recognized for its comprehensive service portfolio, combining technical expertise with project management capabilities. Bechtle AG is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, and is considered one of the leading IT service providers in the European market.

Bechtle AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Uranium Royalty Corp. priced at €29.61. Prices have ranged between €29.11 and €29.91 during the session, with a daily change of +1.9277%.

FAQ: Bechtle AG (BC8)

What is the current price of BC8 stock?

The last recorded price for Bechtle AG is €29.61.

Does BC8 pay dividends?

Bechtle AG pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BC8 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bechtle AG maintains an official presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is BC8 best known for?

Bechtle AG is most famous for its IT system integration and IT services.

What assets are typically shown together with BC8?

Commonly shown alongside BC8: Rio Tinto - GBP, Global X Alternative Income ETF, Cabot Corp