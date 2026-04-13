Trade Cabot Corp - CBT CFD

What is Cabot Corp (CBT)?

Cabot Corp is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It produces a range of products including carbon black, fumed silica, and other chemical additives used in industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and energy. Cabot Corp focuses on developing materials that enhance product performance, durability, and sustainability. Its product applications include reinforcing tires, improving coatings, and enabling advanced manufacturing processes. The company operates manufacturing facilities and research centers worldwide, supporting innovation and customer collaboration. Cabot Corp’s business is influenced by global industrial demand, raw material availability, and environmental regulations. It aims to provide solutions that address technical challenges across diverse markets while adhering to safety and environmental standards.

Cabot Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session trading, with Caleres Inc currently at $73.65. Its price movement today ranges from $72.73 to $74.63, with a daily change percentage of -1.5841%.

FAQ: Cabot Corp (CBT)

What is the current price of CBT stock?

Cabot Corp is currently priced at $73.65.

Does CBT pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CBT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cabot Corp operates in the UAE through a regional office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is CBT best known for?

The company is most famous for producing specialty chemicals and performance materials.

What assets are typically shown together with CBT?

Commonly shown alongside CBT: Fox - Class A, Diasorin, PC Connection Inc