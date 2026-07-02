Trade Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF - VRP

What is Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)?

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests primarily in variable rate preferred securities. These securities typically feature adjustable dividend rates tied to benchmark interest rates, providing potential income that can respond to changes in interest rate environments. The fund's portfolio includes preferred stocks issued by a variety of corporations across multiple sectors. It aims to offer investors exposure to preferred shares with variable dividends, which may provide a balance between income generation and interest rate risk management. The ETF seeks to replicate the performance of a benchmark index composed of variable rate preferred securities. It serves as an investment vehicle for those interested in preferred stock income strategies within the fixed income market.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trades, as Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF trades at $24.45. Today's price has fluctuated between $23.8 and $24.35, with a daily percentage change of +0.2058%.

FAQ: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

What is the current price of VRP stock?

The ETF is currently priced at $24.45.

Does VRP pay dividends?

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF pays dividends to shareholders.

Does VRP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF provider does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is VRP best known for?

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF is most famous for investing in variable rate preferred securities.

What assets are typically shown together with VRP?

Commonly shown alongside VRP: Agility Global PLC, West African Resources Limited, Henderson Land Dev