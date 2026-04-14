Trade West African Resources Limited - WAFau CFD

What is West African Resources Limited (WAFau)?

West African Resources Limited is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold resources in West Africa. The company focuses on advancing gold mining projects through exploration drilling, resource estimation, and mine development activities. West African Resources operates in a region known for its mineral wealth, contributing to local economies and the global gold supply. The company emphasizes responsible mining practices, including environmental management and community relations. Its operations involve the extraction of gold ore, processing, and the sale of refined gold products. West African Resources navigates regulatory frameworks and market conditions that impact the mining industry. The company aims to optimize operational efficiency and resource utilization to sustain long-term production and growth in the precious metals sector.

West African Resources Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading in Lion Town Resources Limited, priced now at A$3.4435. Prices have ranged from A$3.3766 to A$3.4465 during the session, reflecting a daily change of +1.4822%.

FAQ: West African Resources Limited (WAFau)

What is the current price of WAFau stock?

The current price stands at A$3.4435.

Does WAFau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WAFau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

West African Resources Limited operates in the UAE through partners without an official regional office.

What is WAFau best known for?

The company is most famous for gold exploration and mining in West Africa.

What assets are typically shown together with WAFau?

Commonly shown alongside WAFau: Oxley, Fulton Financial Corp, Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares