Trade Invesco Global Water ETF - PIO CFD

What is Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)?

Invesco Global Water ETF is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on companies involved in the global water industry. The fund invests in firms engaged in water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, and materials related to water treatment and distribution. Its portfolio includes companies that provide solutions for water purification, wastewater treatment, and water supply management. The fund aims to offer diversified exposure to the water sector, which is considered essential due to the increasing demand for sustainable water resources worldwide. It provides investors with access to a range of companies that contribute to addressing water scarcity and infrastructure challenges. The fund is managed by Invesco Ltd., a global investment management firm with a broad range of financial products. As an ETF, it trades on stock exchanges and offers liquidity and transparency typical of this investment vehicle. The fund's investment approach reflects the growing importance of water-related industries in the context of environmental and resource management.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market flows, as Invesco Global Water ETF stands at $46.33. The trading range covers $45.9 to $46.22, with a daily change of -1.0755%.

FAQ: Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

What is the current price of PIO stock?

The current price is $46.33.

Does PIO pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends, with distributions via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PIO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco Global Water ETF does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is PIO best known for?

It is most famous for investing in global water industry companies.

What assets are typically shown together with PIO?

Commonly shown alongside PIO: Kontron AG, Fox - Class A, Deluxe Corp