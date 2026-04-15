Trade Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF - PXF CFD

What is Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF (PXF)?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed market equities excluding the United States. The fund employs a fundamental weighting methodology based on the Research Affiliates Fundamental Index (RAFI) approach, which weights companies according to economic measures such as sales, cash flow, book value, and dividends rather than market capitalization. This strategy aims to provide diversified exposure to large- and mid-cap companies across developed international markets. The fund offers investors access to a broad range of industries and sectors within countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and others in Europe and Asia. It is designed to serve as a core holding for those seeking international equity exposure with a focus on fundamental company metrics. The fund is managed by Invesco Ltd., a global investment management firm with a wide array of financial products and services.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity as Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF trades at $73.69. Its price has moved between $73.12 and $73.67, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.7312%.

FAQ: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF (PXF)

What is the current price of PXF stock?

The current price is $73.69.

Does PXF pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends to investors.

Does PXF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF has no direct presence in the UAE and operates through regional partners.

What is PXF best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US Index.

What assets are typically shown together with PXF?

Commonly shown alongside PXF: Trade Helmerich And Payne - HP CFD, Pfizer Inc, Deere