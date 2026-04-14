Trade Helmerich And Payne - HP CFD

What is Trade Helmerich And Payne - HP CFD (HP)?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is an American company specializing in contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. Founded in 1920, the company operates a fleet of drilling rigs and provides drilling services primarily to exploration and production companies. Its operations include land drilling and offshore drilling, with a focus on deploying advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and safety. Helmerich & Payne is recognized for its innovation in drilling techniques and equipment, contributing to the development of unconventional resources such as shale formations. The company maintains a global presence, serving clients in various regions, and emphasizes operational excellence and environmental responsibility. Its business model centers on long-term contracts and partnerships with energy companies, supporting exploration and production activities. Helmerich & Payne also invests in research and development to improve drilling performance and reduce environmental impact. The company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has a workforce comprising skilled professionals in the energy sector.

Trade Helmerich And Payne - HP CFD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity as Trade Helmerich And Payne - HP CFD trades at $34.81. Its trading range today has been between $34.37 and $35.25, with a daily change percentage of -2.4965%.

FAQ: Trade Helmerich And Payne - HP CFD (HP)

What is the current price of HP stock?

The current price is $34.81.

Does HP pay dividends?

Helmerich & Payne pays dividends to shareholders.

Does HP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Helmerich & Payne operates in the UAE through regional partners without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is HP best known for?

Helmerich & Payne is most famous for its drilling services in the oil and gas industry.

What assets are typically shown together with HP?

Commonly shown alongside HP: Alexandria RE Equities, Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF, MINISO Group Holding Limited