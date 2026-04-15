Trade Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF - PKW CFD

What is Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in companies with a history of significant share repurchase activity. The fund seeks to capture the potential benefits associated with stock buybacks, which may include earnings per share growth and shareholder value enhancement. It employs a systematic selection process focusing on firms demonstrating consistent and substantial buyback programs. The ETF provides diversified exposure across various sectors, emphasizing companies committed to returning capital to shareholders through repurchases. Managed by an established asset management firm, this fund is part of the broader suite of investment products targeting shareholder yield strategies.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements, with Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF trading at $137.45. Prices have ranged from $136.84 to $137.9, with a daily change percentage of -0.1454%.

FAQ: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

What is the current price of PKW stock?

The ETF's price is $137.45.

Does PKW pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends, with distributions via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PKW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is PKW best known for?

It is most famous for tracking companies with significant share buyback activity.

What assets are typically shown together with PKW?

Commonly shown alongside PKW: MYR Group Inc, StarhillGbl Reit, SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund