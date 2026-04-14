Trade Insperity Inc - NSP CFD

What is Insperity Inc (NSP)?

Insperity Inc is a provider of human resources and business performance solutions. The company offers a range of services including payroll processing, employee benefits administration, risk management, and HR consulting. Insperity serves small and medium-sized businesses, helping them manage workforce-related functions and improve operational efficiency. Its solutions encompass technology platforms and professional expertise to support compliance, talent management, and organizational development. The company operates through a network of client service professionals and digital tools to deliver customized HR services. Insperity’s business model emphasizes partnership with clients to address human capital challenges and enhance business performance. It functions within the professional services industry, adapting to evolving labor regulations and workforce trends.

Insperity Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading movements, with Enpro Inc currently at $27.68. The intraday price has fluctuated between $27.01 and $28.02, marking a daily change of -1.2235%.

FAQ: Insperity Inc (NSP)

What is the current price of NSP stock?

The latest price is $27.68.

Does NSP pay dividends?

Insperity Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NSP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Insperity Inc operates in the UAE through partners and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is NSP best known for?

Insperity Inc is most famous for providing human resources and business performance solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NSP?

Commonly shown alongside NSP: SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Petrobras