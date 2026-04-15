Trade Petroleo Brasileiro SA - PBR CFD

What is Petrobras (PBR)?

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., commonly known as Petrobras, is a semi-public Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry. Founded in 1953, the company is involved in the exploration, production, refining, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Petrobras operates in various segments including upstream, downstream, and gas and energy, with activities spanning exploration and production of oil and natural gas, refining and marketing of petroleum products, and distribution of fuels. The company also engages in biofuels production and renewable energy initiatives. Petrobras is one of the largest oil companies in Latin America and plays a significant role in Brazil's energy sector. It has a diverse portfolio of assets both onshore and offshore, including deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil fields. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and has operations extending beyond Brazil, including exploration and production activities in other countries. Petrobras is recognized for its technological advancements in deepwater drilling and production.

Petrobras Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading conditions, as Petrobras is valued at $20.92. The intraday price has ranged from $20.59 to $20.97, reflecting a daily percentage move of -0.6202%.

FAQ: Petrobras (PBR)

What is the current price of PBR stock?

Petrobras' stock price is currently $20.92.

Does PBR pay dividends?

Petrobras pays dividends to its investors.

Does PBR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Petrobras operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is PBR best known for?

Petrobras is most famous for its exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Brazil.

What assets are typically shown together with PBR?

Commonly shown alongside PBR: Extreme Networks Inc, Moonpig Group PLC, State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF