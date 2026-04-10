Trade Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - COLes CFD

What is Colonial (COLes)?

Colonial is a Spanish real estate company specializing in the ownership, management, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes office buildings, business parks, and logistics centers primarily located in major urban areas. Colonial focuses on long-term asset management and value creation through property development and refurbishment. The company targets high-quality real estate assets that meet the needs of corporate tenants. It employs strategies aimed at optimizing occupancy rates and rental income. Colonial plays a role in the commercial real estate market by providing modern and strategically located properties that support business activities.

Colonial Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Colonial’s market activity, standing at €5.36. It has moved between €5.3 and €5.36 today, reflecting a daily change of +0.1883%.

FAQ: Colonial (COLes)

What is the current price of COLes stock?

The current price of Colonial is €5.36.

Does COLes pay dividends?

Colonial pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does COLes have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Colonial has a registered presence in the UAE but no official office or subsidiary.

What is COLes best known for?

Colonial is most famous for its commercial real estate investments and management.

What assets are typically shown together with COLes?

Commonly shown alongside COLes: Udemy, Inc., Prologis, Wilmington PLC