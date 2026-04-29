Trade IAC/InterActiveCorp - IAC CFD

What is IAC Interactive (IAC)?

IAC Interactive is a media and internet company that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of digital brands and services. The company engages in businesses spanning online dating, home services, publishing, and video entertainment. IAC Interactive focuses on developing and acquiring internet-based businesses that serve consumer and commercial markets. It supports its brands through technology development, marketing, and strategic partnerships. The company operates with an emphasis on innovation and growth within the digital media landscape. IAC Interactive's portfolio includes well-known platforms and emerging ventures, reflecting its approach to managing a broad range of internet properties.

IAC Interactive Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with IAC Interactive currently at $44.26. Intraday, the price has spanned from $43.51 to $44.57, posting a daily change of +0.2271%.

FAQ: IAC Interactive (IAC)

What is the current price of IAC stock?

The last traded price is $44.26.

Does IAC pay dividends?

IAC Interactive pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does IAC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IAC Interactive operates in the UAE via partners without a direct regional office.

What is IAC best known for?

IAC Interactive is most famous for its diversified internet and media businesses.

What assets are typically shown together with IAC?

Commonly shown alongside IAC: Gold Royalty Corporation, Endeavour Silver Corp., Dollarama Inc