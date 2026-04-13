Trade Dollarama Inc - DOL CFD

What is Dollarama Inc (DOL)?

Dollarama Inc is a Canadian dollar store retail chain specializing in a wide range of consumer goods at low price points. Established in the early 1990s, the company operates numerous stores across Canada, offering products including household items, food and snacks, party supplies, health and beauty products, and seasonal merchandise. Dollarama's business model focuses on providing value through a limited assortment of products, emphasizing cost efficiency and high inventory turnover. The company sources products from various suppliers, including international manufacturers, to maintain competitive pricing. Dollarama has developed a significant presence in the Canadian retail landscape, catering primarily to budget-conscious consumers. Its operations include centralized distribution centers that support its extensive store network. The company has adapted its product offerings over time to reflect changing consumer preferences and economic conditions. Dollarama's retail strategy involves maintaining a convenient store format with accessible locations, contributing to its role as a prominent player in the discount retail sector in Canada.

Dollarama Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity in Intact Financial Corporation, currently at C$177. It has moved within the range of C$175.61 to C$178.5, marking a daily change percentage of +0.2091%.

FAQ: Dollarama Inc (DOL)

What is the current price of DOL stock?

Dollarama Inc's current price is C$177.

Does DOL pay dividends?

Dollarama Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DOL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dollarama Inc operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is DOL best known for?

The company is most famous for its discount retail stores across Canada.

What assets are typically shown together with DOL?

Commonly shown alongside DOL: Halma, Stride Inc, HealthEquity Inc