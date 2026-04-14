Trade Hyster-Yale Inc - HY CFD

What is Hyster-Yale Inc (HY)?

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is an American manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and distribution of lift trucks and aftermarket parts. The company serves a broad range of industries including manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution, providing equipment designed to improve material handling efficiency. Its product portfolio includes a variety of forklifts and related equipment, catering to different operational needs such as electric, internal combustion, and rough terrain lift trucks. The company operates through multiple brands, with Hyster and Yale being the most prominent, both recognized for their engineering and durability. Hyster-Yale also offers comprehensive aftermarket services, including parts, service, and support, which contribute significantly to its business model. The company maintains a global presence, with manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and dealer networks across various regions. Its focus on innovation and sustainability is reflected in efforts to develop energy-efficient and environmentally friendly material handling solutions. The company is headquartered in the United States and serves customers worldwide.

Hyster-Yale Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading as Quanex Building Products Corp stands at $38.13. The session’s price has ranged between $35.35 and $37.26, indicating a daily change of +1.1156%.

FAQ: Hyster-Yale Inc (HY)

What is the current price of HY stock?

The current price of Hyster-Yale Inc is $38.13.

Does HY pay dividends?

Hyster-Yale Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hyster-Yale Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is HY best known for?

Hyster-Yale Inc is most famous for manufacturing forklifts and material handling equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with HY?

Commonly shown alongside HY: Fraport, Mazda Motor Corporation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF