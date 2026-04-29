Trade Hut 8 Corp. - HUT CFD

What is Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)?

Hut 8 Corp. is a digital asset mining company that focuses on the production of cryptocurrencies through the operation of data centers equipped with specialized mining hardware. The company primarily mines Bitcoin and is recognized for its efforts to integrate sustainable energy practices into its operations. Hut 8 Corp. operates multiple mining facilities designed to maximize efficiency and reduce environmental impact by utilizing renewable energy sources. Headquartered in Canada, the company contributes to the blockchain ecosystem by providing computational power necessary for transaction validation and network security.

Hut 8 Corp. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements with Hut 8 Corp. priced at $70.87. Intraday, it has ranged between $69.15 and $72.21, showing a daily change of -2.1135%.

FAQ: Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)

What is the current price of HUT stock?

The current price stands at $70.87.

Does HUT pay dividends?

Hut 8 Corp. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HUT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hut 8 Corp. maintains a subsidiary presence in the UAE, specifically in Abu Dhabi.

What is HUT best known for?

Hut 8 Corp. is most famous for its cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure services.

What assets are typically shown together with HUT?

Commonly shown alongside HUT: PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Chanson International Holding, Vulcan Materials Co