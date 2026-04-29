Trade Huntsman - HUN CFD

What is Huntsman (HUN)?

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products for various industries including automotive, construction, textiles, and packaging. The company produces a broad range of chemicals such as polyurethanes, performance products, and advanced materials used in manufacturing and industrial applications. Huntsman serves customers worldwide through its extensive production facilities and research centers. Its product lines support applications in coatings, adhesives, insulation, and composites. The company emphasizes innovation in chemical formulations and sustainable practices within its operations. Huntsman collaborates with clients to develop customized solutions that meet specific performance requirements across diverse markets.

Huntsman Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity, with Huntsman trading at $13.6. It has moved between $13.38 and $13.78, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.8065%.

FAQ: Huntsman (HUN)

What is the current price of HUN stock?

The share price currently stands at $13.6.

Does HUN pay dividends?

Huntsman pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HUN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Huntsman does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is HUN best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing chemical products including performance products and advanced materials.

What assets are typically shown together with HUN?

Commonly shown alongside HUN: Deutz AG, ST Engineering, Solid Power Inc