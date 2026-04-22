Trade Houlihan Lokey Inc - HLI CFD

What is Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)?

Houlihan Lokey Inc is a global investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation advisory services. Founded in 1972, the company provides advisory services to corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide. Its expertise encompasses a broad range of industries, including healthcare, technology, financial services, and energy. Houlihan Lokey is recognized for its focus on complex financial situations, particularly in restructuring and distressed advisory. The firm operates through various business segments, offering services such as fairness opinions, solvency opinions, and valuation for financial reporting and tax purposes. With a network of offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Houlihan Lokey serves a diverse client base, including private equity firms, law firms, and corporate clients. The company's advisory approach emphasizes analytical rigor and industry knowledge, supporting clients in strategic decision-making and financial transactions. Houlihan Lokey is known for its independent advisory role, maintaining a focus on client interests without engaging in lending or underwriting activities.

Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics as Beacon Financial Corp stands at $160.89. Price movements today have spanned from $158.21 to $162.09, marking a daily percentage change of -0.0747%.

FAQ: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

What is the current price of HLI stock?

Houlihan Lokey Inc's current price is $160.89.

Does HLI pay dividends?

Houlihan Lokey Inc does not currently pay dividends.

Does HLI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Houlihan Lokey Inc maintains an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is HLI best known for?

The company is most famous for its advisory services in mergers and acquisitions and financial restructuring.

What assets are typically shown together with HLI?

Commonly shown alongside HLI: COMSYS Holdings Corporation, BlackRock, Alliance Witan PLC