Trade Hitachi Zosen Corporation - 7004 CFD

What is Hitachi Zosen Corporation (7004)?

Hitachi Zosen Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in engineering and manufacturing, with a focus on industrial machinery and infrastructure systems. Established in the late 19th century, the company has developed expertise in areas such as environmental systems, energy plants, and shipbuilding. Its product portfolio includes waste treatment facilities, water treatment equipment, and industrial machinery used in various sectors. Hitachi Zosen is also involved in the design and construction of power generation plants, including those utilizing renewable energy sources. The company operates both domestically and internationally, serving a diverse range of industries. It emphasizes technological innovation and engineering solutions aimed at addressing environmental and industrial challenges. Over the years, Hitachi Zosen has expanded its capabilities through research and development, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. The company maintains a commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation through its products and services. Its operations contribute to infrastructure development and industrial advancement in multiple regions.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading momentum, with Hitachi Zosen Corporation trading at ¥1224.3. During the day, it has fluctuated between ¥1208.5 and ¥1230.1, resulting in a daily change of +0.2226%.

FAQ: Hitachi Zosen Corporation (7004)

What is the current price of 7004 stock?

Hitachi Zosen Corporation's current price is ¥1224.3.

Does 7004 pay dividends?

Hitachi Zosen Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7004 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hitachi Zosen Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is 7004 best known for?

Hitachi Zosen Corporation is most famous for its heavy machinery and environmental engineering solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with 7004?

Commonly shown alongside 7004: Destination XL Group, Yum, Penguin Solutions Inc