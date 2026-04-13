Trade GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - GHG CFD

What is GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (GHG)?

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd is a hotel management company that operates a portfolio of mid-scale and economy hotels primarily in China. The company manages hotels under various brands, offering lodging services to business and leisure travelers. GreenTree Hospitality Group focuses on franchising and managing hotels with standardized service quality and operational efficiency. Its business model includes partnerships with independent hotel owners, providing brand recognition and centralized support services. The company operates in a competitive hospitality market, emphasizing customer satisfaction and expansion of its hotel network across urban and regional locations.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, with Graham Corp priced at $1.31. It has moved between $1.22 and $1.27 during the session, reflecting a daily change of +3.252%.

FAQ: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (GHG)

What is the current price of GHG stock?

The current price stands at $1.31.

Does GHG pay dividends?

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd pays dividends.

Does GHG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GHG best known for?

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd is most famous for its hotel management and franchising services.

What assets are typically shown together with GHG?

Commonly shown alongside GHG: State Street SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, Primerica Inc, Netease