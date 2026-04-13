Trade GFL Environmental Inc - GFL CFD

What is GFL Environmental (GFL)?

GFL Environmental Inc. is a North American environmental services company specializing in solid waste management, liquid waste management, and infrastructure services. The company operates a network of collection, transfer, and disposal facilities, serving residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. Its services encompass waste collection, recycling, landfill operations, and soil remediation, among others. GFL Environmental emphasizes integrated waste management solutions aimed at sustainability and environmental compliance. The company has expanded its operations through acquisitions and organic growth, establishing a significant presence across Canada and the United States. It serves diverse sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and government entities, providing tailored waste management and environmental services. GFL Environmental's business model focuses on operational efficiency and regulatory adherence, contributing to waste diversion and resource recovery efforts. The company engages in initiatives to reduce environmental impact and promote responsible waste handling practices. Its infrastructure services include excavation, grading, and road building, complementing its environmental offerings.

GFL Environmental Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with GFL Environmental currently priced at $38.57. The session's price has moved between $38.59 and $41.05, with a daily change of -9.8003%.

FAQ: GFL Environmental (GFL)

What is the current price of GFL stock?

GFL Environmental's last price is $38.57.

Does GFL pay dividends?

GFL Environmental pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GFL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

GFL Environmental operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a registered office or subsidiary.

What is GFL best known for?

The company is most famous for providing diversified environmental services including waste management and recycling.

What assets are typically shown together with GFL?

Commonly shown alongside GFL: Penske Automotive Group Inc, Essent Group Ltd, ZIPRECRUITER