Trade Genesco Inc - GCO CFD

What is Genesco Inc (GCO)?

Genesco Inc is a specialty retailer and wholesaler of footwear, headwear, and accessories. Founded in 1924, the company operates through various retail brands and wholesale channels, serving a diverse customer base primarily in the United States. Genesco's retail operations include well-known brands that focus on footwear and related products, catering to different market segments from casual to athletic styles. The company also engages in wholesale distribution, supplying products to department stores, specialty retailers, and other outlets. Genesco's business model integrates both direct-to-consumer sales and wholesale partnerships, enabling it to maintain a broad market presence. The company emphasizes product quality and brand recognition in its offerings. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Genesco has developed a significant footprint in the footwear and accessories industry, supported by its multi-channel approach and brand portfolio. Its operations reflect a combination of retail management and supply chain expertise within the fashion and apparel sector.

Genesco Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, as Sandoz Group AG trades at $32.86. The price has ranged from $30.99 to $33.18, with a daily percentage change of +2.6549%.

FAQ: Genesco Inc (GCO)

What is the current price of GCO stock?

The current stock price is $32.86.

Does GCO pay dividends?

Genesco Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GCO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Genesco Inc operates in the UAE through distributors and does not have an official regional office.

What is GCO best known for?

Genesco Inc is most famous for its retail footwear and apparel brands.

What assets are typically shown together with GCO?

Commonly shown alongside GCO: Zalando, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Cerillion PLC