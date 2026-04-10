Trade Cerillion PLC - CER CFD

What is Cerillion PLC (CER)?

Cerillion PLC is a software company specializing in billing, charging, and customer management solutions for telecommunications and other subscription-based industries. The company develops and delivers software platforms that enable service providers to manage customer relationships, billing processes, and revenue streams effectively. Cerillion's products support various business models, including prepaid, postpaid, and convergent billing systems. The company serves a global client base, including telecom operators, utilities, and media companies. Its solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and facilitate digital transformation initiatives. Cerillion also offers professional services such as consulting, implementation, and support to assist clients in deploying its software. The company focuses on innovation and adaptability to meet evolving market demands in the technology sector.

Cerillion PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Cerillion PLC currently priced at £14.6146. The session's trading range extends from £12.5872 to £12.7371, showing a daily percentage change of -1.4192%.

FAQ: Cerillion PLC (CER)

What is the current price of CER stock?

The current trading price is £14.6146.

Does CER pay dividends?

Cerillion PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CER have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cerillion PLC has no official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is CER best known for?

The company is most famous for its billing, charging, and customer management software solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with CER?

Commonly shown alongside CER: Regis Resources, Telecom Plus, Soleno Therapeutics Inc