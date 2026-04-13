Trade General Mills - GIS CFD

What is General Mills (GIS)?

General Mills is an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. Founded in the 19th century, the company has developed a diverse portfolio of products including cereals, snacks, baking mixes, and convenience foods. Its brands are widely recognized and distributed across various retail channels globally. General Mills operates through multiple segments, focusing on both domestic and international markets. The company emphasizes innovation in product development and sustainability practices within its supply chain. It maintains a significant presence in the food industry, competing with other major corporations in packaged foods. General Mills also engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at environmental stewardship and community support. The company’s operations encompass manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, supported by a network of facilities and partnerships. Its strategic approach includes adapting to consumer preferences and regulatory environments across different regions. General Mills continues to be a prominent entity in the global food sector, contributing to the availability of a wide range of food products.

General Mills Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session activities, with General Mills at $34.49. The intraday range extends from $33.99 to $35.54, with a daily change of -2.6153%.

FAQ: General Mills (GIS)

What is the current price of GIS stock?

The current price of General Mills is $34.49.

Does GIS pay dividends?

General Mills pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GIS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

General Mills operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GIS best known for?

General Mills is most famous for its wide range of packaged food products including cereals and snacks.

What assets are typically shown together with GIS?

Commonly shown alongside GIS: Sequoia Economic Infrastructure, Xtrackers MSCI EM Asia Screened Swap UCITS ETF, Terex