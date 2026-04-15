Trade Terex - TEX CFD

What is Terex (TEX)?

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of lifting and material handling equipment. The company's product lines include aerial work platforms, cranes, material processing machinery, and construction equipment. Terex serves various industries such as construction, infrastructure, quarrying, and mining. The company operates manufacturing facilities and distribution networks worldwide to support its customer base. Terex focuses on engineering innovation, product quality, and aftermarket services to maintain competitiveness. Its equipment is designed to improve productivity, safety, and operational efficiency in heavy-duty applications. Terex also emphasizes sustainability initiatives and compliance with environmental regulations in its manufacturing processes.

Terex Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing session activity, with Terex currently at $58.4. Price changes today have been between $58.23 and $62.57, registering a daily shift of -6.9504%.

FAQ: Terex (TEX)

What is the current price of TEX stock?

Terex is currently trading at $58.4.

Does TEX pay dividends?

Terex pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TEX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Terex operates in the UAE through partnerships without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is TEX best known for?

Terex is most famous for manufacturing lifting and material handling equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with TEX?

Commonly shown alongside TEX: National Storage Affiliates Trust, TG Therapeutics, Inc., High Tide Inc