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Trade Gartner - IT CFD

150.92-2.12%
The chart shows the IT stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 150.92, a high of 154.95, and a low of 150.16.
Sell

150.56

Buy

150.92

0.36
Low: 150.16High: 154.95
Sellers:
5.88235%
Buyers:
94.1176%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.36
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close154.1
Open154.95
1-Year Change-61.23%
Day's Range150.16 - 154.95

Trade Gartner - IT CFD

What is Gartner (IT)?

Gartner is a global research and advisory company specializing in providing insights, advice, and tools for business leaders across various industries. The company offers research reports, consulting services, and events focused on information technology, marketing, supply chain, and other business functions. Gartner's research covers emerging technologies, market trends, and best practices to support decision-making processes. It serves clients ranging from large enterprises to government agencies and technology vendors. The company is known for its proprietary frameworks and market analysis, which are widely used by professionals to evaluate technology solutions and strategies. Gartner operates internationally, delivering services through a combination of digital platforms, in-person events, and direct consulting engagements.

Gartner Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Gartner currently priced at $150.92. Its price volatility today spans from $149.96 to $157.08, showing a daily percent move of -2.0559%.

FAQ: Gartner (IT)

What is the current price of IT stock?

The current price is $150.92.

Does IT pay dividends?

Gartner does not pay dividends currently.

Does IT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Gartner maintains a registered presence in the UAE with an office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is IT best known for?

Gartner is most famous for its research and advisory services in information technology.

What assets are typically shown together with IT?

Commonly shown alongside IT: Neuca SA, First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF, Alphabet Inc - C

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