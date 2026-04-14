Trade Furukawa Co.,Ltd. - 5715 CFD

What is Furukawa Co.,Ltd. (5715)?

Furukawa Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company engaged in the manufacture and sale of non-ferrous metals and related products. Its business includes copper smelting and refining, production of copper rods and wires, and manufacturing of electronic materials. The company serves industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction. Furukawa Co. is involved in research and development to improve material performance and environmental sustainability. It operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices domestically and internationally. The company focuses on providing high-quality metal products and solutions to meet industrial needs. Furukawa Co. contributes to the supply chain of essential materials used in various technological and industrial applications.

Furukawa Co.,Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market trading, as Furukawa Co.,Ltd. is priced at ¥4867.4. It has fluctuated between ¥4788.6 and ¥4910 within the session, representing a daily change of +2.8296%.

FAQ: Furukawa Co.,Ltd. (5715)

What is the current price of 5715 stock?

The stock is priced at ¥4867.4 currently.

Does 5715 pay dividends?

Furukawa Co.,Ltd. distributes dividends to its shareholders.

Does 5715 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Furukawa Co.,Ltd. operates in the UAE through partners and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 5715 best known for?

Furukawa Co.,Ltd. is most famous for manufacturing copper products and electrical equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 5715?

Commonly shown alongside 5715: Sprott Critical Materials ETF, Bridgestone Corporation, GCM Corp Ltd