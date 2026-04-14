Trade Bridgestone Corporation - 5108 CFD

What is Bridgestone Corporation (5108)?

Bridgestone Corporation is a multinational company headquartered in Japan, primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tires and other rubber products. Established in 1931, it has grown to become one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, serving a diverse range of vehicles including passenger cars, trucks, motorcycles, and aircraft. The company also produces a variety of industrial products such as automotive components, construction materials, and sporting goods. Bridgestone operates globally, with manufacturing facilities and sales networks spanning multiple continents. Its business strategy emphasizes research and development to enhance product performance, safety, and environmental sustainability. The company is involved in initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact through innovations in tire design and production processes. Bridgestone's operations encompass both original equipment manufacturing and replacement tire markets, supporting automotive manufacturers and end consumers. The company maintains a commitment to corporate social responsibility, focusing on community engagement and sustainable business practices.

Bridgestone Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading with Bridgestone Corporation priced at ¥3393.29. Intraday, it has moved from ¥3380.51 to ¥3421.97, showing a daily change of +0.0384%.

FAQ: Bridgestone Corporation (5108)

What is the current price of 5108 stock?

The current price stands at ¥3393.29.

Does 5108 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5108 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bridgestone Corporation has a registered presence in the UAE with facilities in Dubai Industrial City.

What is 5108 best known for?

The company is most famous for producing tires and diversified rubber products.

What assets are typically shown together with 5108?

Commonly shown alongside 5108: Mirvac Group, Uniphar PLC (Euronext Dublin), PKP Cargo SA