Trade Fujitsu Limited - 6702 CFD

What is Fujitsu Limited (6702)?

Fujitsu Limited is a multinational information technology equipment and services company headquartered in Japan. It operates in various sectors including computing products, telecommunications, and IT services. Fujitsu provides a range of products such as servers, storage devices, network equipment, and software solutions. The company also offers consulting, system integration, and managed services to clients across different industries. Established in the early 20th century, Fujitsu has developed a global presence with operations in numerous countries. Its business strategy focuses on innovation in technology and digital transformation to support enterprise customers. The company is recognized for its contributions to computing technology and has a significant role in advancing IT infrastructure worldwide.

Fujitsu Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the live trading session, with Fujitsu Limited currently at ¥3487.39. Prices have oscillated between ¥3409.48 and ¥3516.57 today, marking a daily change of +3.8765%.

FAQ: Fujitsu Limited (6702)

What is the current price of 6702 stock?

Fujitsu Limited's current price is ¥3487.39.

Does 6702 pay dividends?

Fujitsu Limited pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6702 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fujitsu Limited has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6702 best known for?

Fujitsu Limited is most famous for its IT services and computing products.

What assets are typically shown together with 6702?

Commonly shown alongside 6702: BTG Consulting PLC, Presight AI Holding PLC, Pilgrims Pride