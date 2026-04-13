Trade FTI Consulting Inc - FCN CFD

What is FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)?

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company offers services in areas such as corporate finance, restructuring, economic consulting, forensic and litigation consulting, technology, and strategic communications. FTI Consulting serves a diverse client base including corporations, law firms, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its professionals possess expertise in various industries and disciplines, enabling comprehensive advisory support. The company operates through several specialized segments, delivering tailored services to address financial, operational, and reputational issues. FTI Consulting emphasizes analytical rigor, industry knowledge, and strategic insight in its engagements. The firm maintains a global presence with offices in multiple countries to support its international clientele.

FTI Consulting Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions for First BanCorp/Puerto Rico, trading at $178.82. During the session, the price has varied between $172.08 and $178.41, with a daily change of +0.97%.

FAQ: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

What is the current price of FCN stock?

The last recorded price is $178.82.

Does FCN pay dividends?

FTI Consulting Inc pays dividends to shareholders.

Does FCN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FTI Consulting Inc does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is FCN best known for?

The company is most famous for providing consulting services in corporate finance and restructuring.

What assets are typically shown together with FCN?

Commonly shown alongside FCN: Great Portland Estates, DRAEGERWERK ST.A.O.N., TransUnion