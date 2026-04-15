Trade TransUnion - TRU CFD

What is TransUnion (TRU)?

TransUnion is a consumer credit reporting agency providing credit information and risk management solutions. The company collects and aggregates credit data from various sources to generate credit reports and scores used by lenders, businesses, and consumers. TransUnion offers analytics, fraud detection, and identity verification services to support credit decision-making and risk assessment. Its products cater to industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications. The company operates internationally, delivering insights that help manage credit risk and promote responsible lending practices. TransUnion also provides consumer-facing tools to monitor and manage personal credit information.

TransUnion Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market moves as TransUnion stands at $74.85. The day’s trading range lies between $71.99 and $75.39, accompanied by a daily change of +3.453%.

FAQ: TransUnion (TRU)

What is the current price of TRU stock?

TransUnion's current stock price is $74.85.

Does TRU pay dividends?

TransUnion pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TRU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TransUnion has a registered presence in the UAE with an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is TRU best known for?

TransUnion is most famous for its credit reporting and risk management services.

What assets are typically shown together with TRU?

Commonly shown alongside TRU: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, InfuSystem Holdings Inc, Kingfisher