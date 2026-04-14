Trade Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA - FME CFD

What is Fresenius Medical Care (FME)?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a German healthcare company specializing in products and services for individuals with chronic kidney failure. It operates dialysis clinics and manufactures dialysis equipment and related medical supplies. The company provides comprehensive care including dialysis treatment, patient monitoring, and support services. Fresenius Medical Care serves patients worldwide, operating a network of outpatient dialysis centers. Its product portfolio includes dialysis machines, dialyzers, and other consumables used in renal care. The company focuses on advancing medical technology and improving treatment outcomes through research and innovation. It collaborates with healthcare providers and regulatory bodies to maintain high standards of patient care. Fresenius Medical Care is a leading entity in the renal care sector, contributing to the management and treatment of kidney disease globally.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, with Fresenius Medical Care at €40.08. Intraday fluctuations have ranged from €39.97 to €40.37, with a daily change of +0.3253%.

FAQ: Fresenius Medical Care (FME)

What is the current price of FME stock?

Fresenius Medical Care's current price is €40.08.

Does FME pay dividends?

Fresenius Medical Care pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FME have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fresenius Medical Care operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is FME best known for?

Fresenius Medical Care is most famous for its dialysis products and services.

What assets are typically shown together with FME?

Commonly shown alongside FME: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, CMS Energy, Auction Technology Group plc