Trade FMC - FMC CFD

What is FMC (FMC)?

FMC Corporation is an American chemical manufacturing company that specializes in agricultural sciences, including crop protection, plant health, and pest control products. Founded in 1883, FMC has evolved through various transformations and acquisitions to become a significant player in the global agricultural chemicals industry. The company develops and markets a range of products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other crop protection solutions aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity. FMC also engages in the production of lithium and other specialty chemicals used in various industrial applications. Its operations span multiple continents, serving customers in agriculture, consumer products, and industrial markets. FMC emphasizes research and development to innovate sustainable and effective solutions for pest management and crop health. The company’s portfolio includes both synthetic and biological products, reflecting its commitment to integrated pest management strategies. FMC's business model integrates manufacturing, marketing, and distribution to support global agricultural needs while addressing environmental and regulatory challenges.

FMC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with FMC currently valued at $17.94. Its price has swung between $17.44 and $18.23 during the day, with a daily change of +3.2796%.

FAQ: FMC (FMC)

What is the current price of FMC stock?

The current price is $17.94.

Does FMC pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FMC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FMC has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is FMC best known for?

FMC is most famous for its agricultural chemicals and crop protection products.

What assets are typically shown together with FMC?

Commonly shown alongside FMC: Standard Motor Products Inc, BWX Technologies, Inc., Snowflake Inc