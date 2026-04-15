Trade Standard Motor Products Inc - SMP CFD

What is Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)?

Standard Motor Products Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive replacement parts. The company supplies a broad range of components including ignition parts, sensors, switches, and engine management products. It serves the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers, supporting vehicle maintenance and repair. The company operates through manufacturing facilities and a distribution network across North America. It focuses on product quality, innovation, and customer service to meet the needs of automotive professionals and consumers. The company’s operations contribute to the automotive industry by providing essential parts for vehicle performance and safety.

Standard Motor Products Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price movements, with Rayonier Inc currently at $37.04. The stock has ranged from $36.44 to $37.34, with a daily change percentage of -2.4934%.

FAQ: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

What is the current price of SMP stock?

The last traded price is $37.04.

Does SMP pay dividends?

Standard Motor Products Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SMP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Standard Motor Products Inc operates in the UAE through authorized distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is SMP best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing automotive replacement parts.

What assets are typically shown together with SMP?

Commonly shown alongside SMP: Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF, NY Times, RLJ Lodging Trust