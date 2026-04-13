Trade Flowserve - FLS CFD

What is Flowserve (FLS)?

Flowserve Corporation is a multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture, and servicing of industrial pumps, valves, seals, and related flow management equipment. Its products are used in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, water resources, and general industrial markets. Flowserve provides engineered solutions to control the flow of liquids and gases, emphasizing reliability and efficiency. The company offers a broad range of products, including centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, control valves, and mechanical seals. Flowserve also delivers aftermarket services such as maintenance, repair, and technical support to extend the lifecycle of its equipment. With a global presence, the company operates manufacturing facilities, service centers, and sales offices worldwide. Flowserve is known for its engineering expertise and commitment to technological innovation in fluid motion and control.

Flowserve Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing price shifts, as Flowserve trades at $84.56. It has moved between $82.83 and $84.5 on the day, showing a daily percentage change of -0.5224%.

FAQ: Flowserve (FLS)

What is the current price of FLS stock?

The current price is $84.56.

Does FLS pay dividends?

Flowserve pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FLS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Flowserve has a registered presence in the UAE, specifically in the Dubai Industrial City area.

What is FLS best known for?

Flowserve is most famous for its industrial pumps, valves, and seals.

What assets are typically shown together with FLS?

Commonly shown alongside FLS: FTI Consulting Inc, DigitalX Limited, Nokia - SEK