Trade FirstService Corporation - FSV CFD

What is FirstService Corporation (FSV)?

FirstService Corporation is a North American company specializing in property services. It operates through two primary segments: property management and property services. The property management segment provides residential property management services, including condominium and community association management. The property services segment offers a range of services such as residential and commercial property maintenance, repair, and restoration. FirstService serves a diverse customer base, including homeowners, property developers, and commercial clients. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service in its business model. It has established a presence in various regions across the United States and Canada. FirstService Corporation's operations involve managing and maintaining real estate properties, aiming to enhance property values and living conditions. The company also engages in franchise operations within the property services sector. Its organizational structure supports a focus on both large-scale property management and specialized service offerings. FirstService Corporation is recognized for its role in the property services industry, providing essential management and maintenance solutions.

FirstService Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with FirstService Corporation - CAD currently at $148.72. The price variation today lies between $141.85 and $148.37, reflecting a daily change of +1.6884%.

FAQ: FirstService Corporation (FSV)

What is the current price of FSV stock?

The current trading price is $148.72.

Does FSV pay dividends?

FirstService Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FSV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE through partners and distributors only, without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FSV best known for?

FirstService Corporation is most famous for its property management and real estate services.

What assets are typically shown together with FSV?

Commonly shown alongside FSV: AZZ Inc, AIXTRON SE NA O.N., Alibaba Health