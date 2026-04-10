Trade AZZ Inc - AZZ CFD

What is AZZ Inc (AZZ)?

AZZ Inc is an American company specializing in the manufacture and sale of galvanizing and metal coating products, as well as electrical equipment and services. The company operates through various segments, including galvanizing, electrical equipment, and services, catering to industries such as construction, energy, and manufacturing. AZZ provides products like welding solutions, metal finishing services, and electrical enclosures, supporting infrastructure and industrial applications. The company emphasizes engineering expertise and technical support in its offerings, serving a diverse customer base across multiple sectors. AZZ's operations include fabrication facilities, service centers, and engineering teams that contribute to its product development and delivery. The company has a history rooted in industrial manufacturing and has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions and organic growth. Its focus on quality and safety standards aligns with industry requirements, positioning it as a supplier within the industrial and energy markets. AZZ Inc is headquartered in the United States and maintains a presence in various regional markets through its operational facilities.

AZZ Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday volatility as Acadia Realty Trust trades at $137.25. The session has seen prices move from $132.56 up to $137.01, with a daily change of +0.2948%.

FAQ: AZZ Inc (AZZ)

What is the current price of AZZ stock?

The current price stands at $137.25.

Does AZZ pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AZZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AZZ Inc does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and conducts business through local partners.

What is AZZ best known for?

The company is most famous for providing galvanizing and metal coating services.

What assets are typically shown together with AZZ?

Commonly shown alongside AZZ: Hyliion Holdings Corp, Graham Corp, Aristocrat Leisure