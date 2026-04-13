Trade First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund - FDN CFD

What is First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track the performance of the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. The fund provides exposure to companies involved in internet-related businesses, including internet software and services, e-commerce, and online media. It includes a diversified portfolio of firms that operate primarily in the internet sector, reflecting the growth and trends within this industry. The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., an investment management company specializing in exchange-traded funds and other investment products. Its investment strategy focuses on replicating the index's composition and weightings to offer investors a way to gain targeted exposure to the internet sector. The fund is utilized by investors seeking to participate in the performance of internet-based companies within a single investment vehicle. It is structured to provide liquidity and transparency typical of exchange-traded funds, with holdings that represent a broad cross-section of internet-related enterprises.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market trends, as First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund currently trades at $247.94. The price has varied between $241.79 and $248.07 today, showing a daily change of +2.0222%.

FAQ: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

What is the current price of FDN stock?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund's last price is $247.94.

Does FDN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this fund to its shareholders.

Does FDN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official office in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is FDN best known for?

It is most famous for its focus on internet-related companies.

What assets are typically shown together with FDN?

Commonly shown alongside FDN: Futu Holdings Limited, Kinross Gold, Deckers Outdoor