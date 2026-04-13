Trade First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund - FCA CFD

What is First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA)?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on investing in equity securities of Chinese companies. The fund employs a quantitative stock selection methodology known as the AlphaDEX strategy, which aims to identify stocks with growth and value characteristics. It seeks to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of Chinese equities across various sectors, including technology, consumer discretionary, financials, and industrials. The fund is designed to offer investors access to the Chinese market through a rules-based approach rather than traditional market capitalization weighting. It is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P., a firm specializing in exchange-traded funds and other investment products. The fund's investment objective centers on long-term capital appreciation by capturing the performance of Chinese companies that meet specific fundamental criteria. It is structured to trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, providing liquidity and transparency for investors interested in the Chinese equity market.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity in the First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund, currently priced at $33.13. The price has moved between $31.88 and $32.68 today, reflecting a daily change of -0.1531%.

FAQ: First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA)

What is the current price of FCA stock?

The latest trading price is $33.13.

Does FCA pay dividends?

Dividends are not applicable to this fund.

Does FCA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund does not have an official UAE presence and operates via partners or distributors.

What is FCA best known for?

This fund is most famous for tracking an equity index focused on Chinese companies.

What assets are typically shown together with FCA?

Commonly shown alongside FCA: Encounter Resources Ltd, JPMorgan Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF, Natera Inc