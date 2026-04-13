Trade Fidelity National Information Services - FIS CFD

What is Fidelity National (FIS)?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a global provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms. The company offers a wide range of financial technology products and services, including payment processing, banking software, and consulting. Its solutions support various financial institutions and businesses in managing transactions, risk, and compliance. Fidelity National Information Services operates through multiple segments, including merchant solutions, issuer processing, and global banking. The company’s technology infrastructure supports electronic payments, card issuance, and fraud prevention, among other services. It serves a diverse client base spanning retail, commercial, and government sectors worldwide. The company is recognized for its role in advancing digital payment technologies and financial services innovation.

Fidelity National Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading flows, with Fidelity National at $46.32. The stock has fluctuated from $43.2 to $46.25 and recorded a daily percentage change of +6.4896%.

FAQ: Fidelity National (FIS)

What is the current price of FIS stock?

Fidelity National's stock is currently priced at $46.32.

Does FIS pay dividends?

Fidelity National pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FIS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fidelity National operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is FIS best known for?

Fidelity National is most famous for its title insurance and real estate services.

What assets are typically shown together with FIS?

Commonly shown alongside FIS: ERA FPO ''A'', VinFast Auto Ltd, DKSH